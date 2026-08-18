Summit skips remaining summer festivals to recharge before fall
John Summit just announced he's skipping his remaining summer festivals (including Pukkelpop, Creamfields, Radio 1 Malta, and Touquet) to take a break and get ready for his busy fall.
He shared on social media, "i need to recharge my battery a bit before this fall," making it clear he's prioritizing rest before the next big push.
Summit schedules Experts Only festival NYC
Starting in September, Summit's back with international shows and his Experts Only Festival in New York City on September 19-20.
His North American Ctrl Escape Tour kicks off in October and wraps at the Los Angeles Coliseum in December.
His latest album Ctrl Escape went top-10 on Billboard's Top US Dance Albums chart and features collaborations with The Chainsmokers, Nija, and Devault.
Summit juggles music, label and events
Summit has opened up about juggling music-making, running a label, and organizing events all at once.
As he put it recently, Summit is always working on several different things at once, showing just how much goes into life beyond the stage.