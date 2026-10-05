Sumukhi Suresh's stand-up special 'Hoemonal' heads to Netflix

Suresh uses her life as a lens to discuss societal expectations, shifting priorities, and the unsolicited advice women receive.

She said in a statement, "When I wrote Hoemonal in 2021...all I wanted was to be my honest self...and accept whatever response I got from the audience. Never expected the response to be laughter along with anger, tears, and truckloads of hugs."

"Being Hoemonal is not my isolated story but everyone's experience. Hoemonal is my chaotic experience of a female life."