Sumukhi Suresh's stand-up special 'Hoemonal' heads to Netflix
What's the story
Netflix has announced that comedian and actor Sumukhi Suresh's first Netflix stand-up special, Hoemonal, will premiere on October 14. The show is inspired by her experiences as a woman in her 30s. It delves into themes such as hormonal changes, dating, relationships, singlehood, and societal pressure to become a mother. Suresh has performed the show across India and internationally before its Netflix release.
Show insights
What to expect from 'Hoemonal'
Suresh uses her life as a lens to discuss societal expectations, shifting priorities, and the unsolicited advice women receive.
She said in a statement, "When I wrote Hoemonal in 2021...all I wanted was to be my honest self...and accept whatever response I got from the audience. Never expected the response to be laughter along with anger, tears, and truckloads of hugs."
"Being Hoemonal is not my isolated story but everyone's experience. Hoemonal is my chaotic experience of a female life."
Comedic approach
Tackling relationships and societal pressure through humor
She added, "And now to know that this extremely personal piece is going to be on Netflix? I am crying, and it's not PMS (or maybe it is. Let me check)."
Dating and relationships are key themes in Hoemonal, along with body image and societal pressure regarding marriage and motherhood.
Suresh, a noted comic performer, has previously been a part of Comicstaan, One Mic Stand, and Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, among others.