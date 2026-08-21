Sun NXT launches shorts with 150 South Indian titles
Sun TV Network just dropped Sun NXT Shorts, a new short-form content offering built into Sun NXT made for quick, vertical videos: think snackable episodes you can watch on your phone.
The launch lineup includes about 150 titles in South Indian languages, with both original titles and reimagined hits like Endhiran and Thiruchitrambalam now cut into mobile-friendly formats.
Sun NXT targets Tadka and Bullet
Sun NXT Shorts is jumping into the same arena as JioHotstar's Tadka and ZEE5's Bullet.
According to Rakesh CK, head of Sun NXT, its edge is all about deep South Indian content and smart reformatting, using close-ups to make everything pop on both phones and TVs.
Sun NXT free launch then subscription
The platform is free to start but will switch to a subscription model later.
Executive Director Kaviya Maran says revamping its massive content library for vertical viewing is key:
Kaviya Maran says, "The opportunity is to take that asset base and reformat it for the next generation of consumption, not to chase a trend, but to define the category before someone else does."