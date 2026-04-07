Sun Pictures to reveal Allu Padukone film title April 8
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans! The much-talked-about sci-fi adventure starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone will finally get its official title on April 8, 2026.
Sun Pictures dropped a teaser poster hinting at a mysterious sci-fi/fantasy universe, hinting at something epic in the works.
Atlee directing Allu Padukone collaboration
The title reveal lines up with Arjun's birthday, fitting for such a major project.
It's the first time Arjun and Padukone are teaming up, with Atlee (of Jawan fame) directing.
Behind-the-scenes clips have shown Padukone in preparation mode for her action-heavy role.
Still filming through 2026, this movie (working title: AA22xA6) is being called one of Arjun's most ambitious yet and aims to shake up Indian sci-fi with fresh world-building and genre-blending.