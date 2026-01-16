Sun TV wants changes to Ilaiyaraaja court order Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

The Madras High Court has extended its ban on using legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's name, image, or voice for commercial purposes without permission.

This case started last year when Ilaiyaraaja alleged that defendants named in the suit — including Amazon, YouTube, Sony Music, and Sun TV — were implicated in the unauthorized use of his name, image, or voice, and that AI-generated or morphed visuals and deepfakes of him circulated on YouTube channels and social media without his consent.