Sun TV wants changes to Ilaiyaraaja court order
The Madras High Court has extended its ban on using legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's name, image, or voice for commercial purposes without permission.
This case started last year when Ilaiyaraaja alleged that defendants named in the suit — including Amazon, YouTube, Sony Music, and Sun TV — were implicated in the unauthorized use of his name, image, or voice, and that AI-generated or morphed visuals and deepfakes of him circulated on YouTube channels and social media without his consent.
Why should you care?
Sun TV asked the court to relax the ban a bit—they say it's stopping them from making legit compilations of Ilaiyaraaja's music, which they've been sharing with Tamil audiences worldwide for decades.
The bigger picture? This legal fight is about more than just one artist: it could shape how personality rights and copyright work in India as digital content and AI keep evolving.
The next hearing is set for January 21.