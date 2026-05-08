Sunburn Festival announces 19th edition in Mumbai December 18-19 2026

Sunburn's Mahalaxmi move improves access

Moving to Mahalaxmi Racecourse means better access for fans, plus the venue has hosted legends like Avicii and Swedish House Mafia.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh shared that this year's festival will focus more on sharp programming and storytelling to make the experience even better.

Lineup details are still under wraps, but lineup details are expected to be announced soon.

Sunburn has been growing globally with past editions in Dubai and Melbourne.