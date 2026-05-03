Sundar C finally reveals why he quit Rajinikanth-Kamal's 'Thalaivar 173'

Director Sundar C , who was announced as the director of the much-awaited Tamil film starring superstar Rajinikanth and backed by Kamal Haasan , has revealed why he exited the project. The film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, was announced in November last year with a planned release around Pongal 2027. However, just days after the announcement, Sundar stepped down, citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances."

Director's statement Too much pressure: Sundar on why he quit Speaking to Behindwoods, Sundar opened up about the "pressure" he felt while working on such a high-profile project. He said, "It was too much pressure for me. For the past 16 years, I've made films the way I wanted based on what I felt would work with the audience... But I don't have the capacity to make people understand this during production." "I don't know how to narrate a film effectively and...I get compromised easily without putting up a fight."

Director's exit Director also revealed he had informed Rajinikanth beforehand Sundar further explained, "So if I do a big film like this, it won't be just my decisions. I felt the pressure and realized I couldn't stay true to the project or the people involved. That's why I stepped away at the very beginning stage itself." He also confirmed that he had personally informed Rajinikanth about his decision before making it public. After his exit, director Cibi Chakaravarthi was roped in to helm the project.

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Director's statement Sundar's original statement on quitting the movie In a statement earlier, Sundar had explained his decision to quit the project. He said, "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams." "My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard." "They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

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