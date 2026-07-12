Sundar defends family over daughter's wedding amid Bhagyaraj mourning
Entertainment
Khushbu Sundar, an actor and politician, responded to online trolls who targeted her family after her daughter Avantika's wedding on June 25.
The event was attended by stars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni and was also the last public appearance of filmmaker K Bhagyaraj before his passing.
Sundar faced criticism for sharing joyful posts while others were mourning Bhagyaraj.
Sundar denounces trolls, thanks Sarathkumar
Sundar defended herself, saying she can celebrate her daughter's wedding without disrespecting anyone's loss.
She called out trolls and YouTubers for exploiting her family, labeling their behavior as crude and disrespectful.
She thanked veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar for supporting her.