Sundar defends family over daughter's wedding amid Bhagyaraj mourning Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

Khushbu Sundar, an actor and politician, responded to online trolls who targeted her family after her daughter Avantika's wedding on June 25.

The event was attended by stars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni and was also the last public appearance of filmmaker K Bhagyaraj before his passing.

Sundar faced criticism for sharing joyful posts while others were mourning Bhagyaraj.