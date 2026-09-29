CBFC clears Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'Sigma' with U/A rating
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the action-adventure film Sigma for release with a U/A certificate. The film, helmed by Jason Sanjay and starring Sundeep Kishan, is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 2. Producer GKM Tamil Kumaran announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a poster that confirms the film's certification.
Directorial debut
Sanjay's debut film
Kumaran wrote in his post, "#Sigma is all set to ignite the screens. See U/And your family in theatres on Oct 2."
Sigma marks the directorial debut of Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.
The film is backed by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.
The plot revolves around a high-stakes heist linked to a ₹500 crore racket involving drugs and gambling.
Twitter Post
See Kumaran's post here
#Sigma is all set to ignite the screens. 🔥 See U/And your family in theatres on— GKM Tamil Kumaran (@gkmtamilkumaran) September 29, 2026
Oct 2. 🤩#SigmaInCinemasOct2@official_jsj@LycaProductions#Subaskaran@gkmtamilkumaran@sundeepkishan@MusicThaman@fariaabdullah2@CatherineTresa1#RajuSundaram#SampathRaj@shivpanditt… pic.twitter.com/GnZ3UwH9sF
Trailer insights
Trailer promises action-packed drama
Sigma recently released the trailer for the film.
It introduces Kishan's character, who is betrayed but chooses to fight back and reclaim what he lost.
The film features a romantic subplot with an RJ named Sam (Faria Abdullah).
The protagonist plans a massive heist with his friends, but their operation is disrupted by Reddy (Sampath Raj), leading to chaos.
Cast and crew
Meet the cast and crew
Apart from Kishan and Abdullah, Sigma also stars Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Raj, and Yog Japee in key roles.
The film's cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasant, while S Thaman has composed the music.
National Award-winning editor KL Praveen is also part of the technical team.