CBFC clears Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'Sigma' with U/A rating

Kumaran wrote in his post, "#Sigma is all set to ignite the screens. See U/And your family in theatres on Oct 2."

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

The film is backed by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

The plot revolves around a high-stakes heist linked to a ₹500 crore racket involving drugs and gambling.