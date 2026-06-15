Sundeep Kishan's 'Super Subbu' to hit Netflix on July 2

Series objectives

Creator Ram on breaking taboo with humor

Creator and director Ram said, "With Super Subbu, we wanted to tell a story that is fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo." He added that humor was used as a tool to break discomfort. The series also explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships. It is written by Ram along with Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal.