Sundeep Kishan's 'Super Subbu' to hit Netflix on July 2
What's the story
The much-anticipated Telugu series Super Subbu, starring Sundeep Kishan, will be released on Netflix India on July 2. The announcement was made by the streaming platform via social media. This marks Netflix's first original Telugu series and is directed by Mallik Ram. The story revolves around Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao (Subbu), an earnest young man whose life takes a turn when he becomes a sex education officer in the village of Maakipur.
Series themes
'Delightful comedy with heart': Monika Shergill
Monika Shergill, Vice President (Content) at Netflix India, said in a statement, "Super Subbu is a delightful comedy with heart, brought to life by endearing characters and the vibrant world of a village, Maakipur." She added that director Ram uses a refreshing narrative to discuss topics such as sex education and consent. The series also stars Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary, Jeevan, Get Up Srinu, and Brahmanandam.
Series objectives
Creator Ram on breaking taboo with humor
Creator and director Ram said, "With Super Subbu, we wanted to tell a story that is fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo." He added that humor was used as a tool to break discomfort. The series also explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships. It is written by Ram along with Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal.