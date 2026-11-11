'Awara Paagal Deewana' sequel confirmed by Suniel Shetty

The original Awara Paagal Deewana, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, was an ensemble action-comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Amrita Arora, Aarti Chhabria, and Preeti Jhangiani.

Shetty's character, Yeda Anna, was one of the highlights of the film.

The actor also spoke about his successful 2026 with the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle.