'Awara Paagal Deewana' sequel confirmed by Suniel Shetty
What's the story
Suniel Shetty, who starred in the 2002 action-comedy Awara Paagal Deewana, has confirmed that a sequel is in the works. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that production for the second part will begin in 2027. He said, "The sequel is happening for sure. I think early next year for sure."
Film details
'Awara Paagal Deewana' was an ensemble action-comedy
The original Awara Paagal Deewana, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, was an ensemble action-comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Amrita Arora, Aarti Chhabria, and Preeti Jhangiani.
Shetty's character, Yeda Anna, was one of the highlights of the film.
The actor also spoke about his successful 2026 with the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle.
Future plans
Shetty on the success of Bollywood
Apart from the Awara Paagal Deewana sequel, Shetty is also looking forward to his upcoming films Hitman and Sabse Bada Rupaiya.
He expressed his happiness with the current state of Hindi cinema at the box office, saying, "The second quarter is extraordinary and the last quarter looks insane with the kind of films and their success. I am super happy about that."