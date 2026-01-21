Suniel Shetty seeks blessings for 'Border 2' at Ujjain temple

Family, faith, and 'Border 2'

Shetty shared that he prayed for peace, good health, and career success for his kids—saying "good health and family unity are the biggest blessings in life."

He said faith plays an important role in keeping him grounded, especially during important phases of life and career.

Border 2 hits theaters January 23, starring Ahan alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.