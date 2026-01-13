Suniel Shetty talks about son Ahaan's tough journey after 'Tadap' Entertainment Jan 13, 2026

Suniel Shetty recently shared that his son Ahaan faced a rough patch after his 2021 debut in Tadap.

At the Border 2 song launch, Suniel said, "Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty's son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there's a lot that Ahan went through in life."

He opened up about the pressure and uncertainty star kids can feel, even with famous parents.