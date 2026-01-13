Suniel Shetty talks about son Ahaan's tough journey after 'Tadap'
Suniel Shetty recently shared that his son Ahaan faced a rough patch after his 2021 debut in Tadap.
At the Border 2 song launch, Suniel said, "Everyone thinks, yes, Suniel Shetty's son would have got a lot of work. But somewhere or the other, there's a lot that Ahan went through in life."
He opened up about the pressure and uncertainty star kids can feel, even with famous parents.
What happened with Ahaan after 'Tadap?'
Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. The movie started strong at the box office but didn't really take off afterward, earning ₹26.81 crore against a ₹20 crore budget.
After that, things slowed down for Ahaan's career.
Suniel's advice and what's next
Despite the setbacks, Suniel reminded everyone that there are no shortcuts in showbiz—even for star kids—and told Ahaan to "do it with your heart."
He also thanked producer Nidhi Dutta for casting Ahaan in Border 2, which hits theaters January 23, 2026.