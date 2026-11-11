'Parshuram sequence weak': OG Lakshman reviews 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the iconic TV serial Ramayan, has shared his thoughts on the recently released film Ramayana. While he praised its grand scale and world-class VFX, he also highlighted some shortcomings. In a video review, he said that the dialogues and emotional scenes could have been given more attention.
Critique
Lahri felt several scenes were poorly executed
Lahri said in Hindi, "It is a grand film made on a massive budget. The VFX is world-class, and the visuals are absolutely beautiful."
However, he felt that certain scenes were missing or poorly executed. "I found the Parshuram sequence weak. The Ahilya sequence is missing. The way Shurpanakha addresses Lord Ram during their conversation did not appeal to me either."
Film's focus
'Yeh film shakti-pradhan zyada hai bhakti-pradhan kam hai'
Lahri added that several other sequences lacked the devotion and divinity expected from the epic.
He said, "Yeh film mere vichar se shakti-pradhan zyada hai, bhakti-pradhan kam hai."
"There was no sense of divinity or devotion. Several important scenes are missing, and the dialogue in many scenes lacks the dignity that should be present in a film like this."
Film details
About the film 'Ramayana'
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
It was released in theaters ahead of Diwali 2026 and is a two-part mythological epic produced by Namit Malhotra.