Sunita Ahuja addresses infidelity rumors surrounding her marriage to Govinda
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, recently spoke about her marriage on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza. She addressed allegations of infidelity and admitted that she has chosen not to dwell on it. "Hua toh abhi kya kar sakte hain...shuru se hi hua hain na lekin? Hero hain toh you can't say anything," she said during a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra.
Family focus
'It is fine, I live for my kids'
Ahuja further said, "It is fine, I live for my kids." When asked if she thought such things were still happening, she replied, "Tum rok sakte ho kisi ko? Main 24 ghanta unke saamne baithi rahu (Can you stop anyone? Shall I sit in front of him for 24 hours)?" "Samnewala bhi toh irritate ho jayga na? Main sochti hi nahi hoon (The person will also get irritated. So, I don't think about it only)."
Living arrangements
'We have got 2 houses'
Ahuja also revealed that she and Govinda live in separate houses, which she said was a decision made for her privacy. "We have got two houses. Unke ghar mein unhe milne bohot log aatey hain na. Mere ghar mein mujhe privacy chahiye (Many people come to meet him at his house. I need my own privacy)." She also said that she wasn't looking for love elsewhere as life has already taught her enough.
Infidelity rumors
Over the years, speculation about Govinda's alleged affairs
Over the years, Govinda has been linked to several actors. The most talked-about rumors involved his close friendship with actor Neelam during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Recently, fresh rumors emerged about Govinda being involved with a younger Marathi actor. Ahuja has made contradictory public remarks over the years, at times hinting that infidelity had caused pain in their marriage.
Marital journey
The couple are parents to 2 children
Ahuja and Govinda, who got married in 1987, are parents to two children. Last year, they were rumored to be heading for a divorce after Govinda was shot in the leg by his own revolver. However, the couple appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi and quashed those rumors. Meanwhile, the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.