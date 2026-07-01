Sunita Ahuja addresses infidelity rumors surrounding her marriage to Govinda

Living arrangements

'We have got 2 houses'

Ahuja also revealed that she and Govinda live in separate houses, which she said was a decision made for her privacy. "We have got two houses. Unke ghar mein unhe milne bohot log aatey hain na. Mere ghar mein mujhe privacy chahiye (Many people come to meet him at his house. I need my own privacy)." She also said that she wasn't looking for love elsewhere as life has already taught her enough.