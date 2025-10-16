Sunita Ahuja to bring real talk on 'Bigg Boss 19' Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, is set to appear on an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, which was filmed on Thursday due to scheduling changes.

She shared, "I don't lie and always speak from my heart. Maybe that is why the makers invited me."

Sunita recently made her solo TV debut on Pati Patni Aur Panga.