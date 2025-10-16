Sunita Ahuja to bring real talk on 'Bigg Boss 19'
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, is set to appear on an upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, which was filmed on Thursday due to scheduling changes.
She shared, "I don't lie and always speak from my heart. Maybe that is why the makers invited me."
Sunita recently made her solo TV debut on Pati Patni Aur Panga.
'BB19' weekend episodes are usually filled with drama
Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is known for its drama-filled weekends. This week's episode was shot early because of Khan's travel plans.
Sunita's honest, no-nonsense style is expected to bring some real talk and fresh energy to the show.
Sunita is known for her straightforward approach
Married to Govinda since 1987, Sunita is recognized for her straightforward approach—something even Govinda admires.
The couple recently shut down divorce rumors, and Sunita's solo TV appearances show she's stepping into her own spotlight in the industry.