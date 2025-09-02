Sunita-Govinda to appear on 'Pati Patni Aur...' amid divorce rumors
What's the story
Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, is set to make an appearance on the popular reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, the show has real celebrity couples facing challenges to test their relationships. Recently, Ahuja was seen on the sets of the show where she had a fun interaction with paparazzi.
Teaser
Ahuja calls herself 'panga queen'
During her interaction with the paparazzi, Ahuja jokingly said, "Jaake abhi dekhna kya panga karungi main, episode dekhoge to pata lagega (Go and see what trouble I will create, you will know if you watch the episode)." "You all know that I am the Panga queen." She also mentioned that Govinda will be joining her on the show. "Sir aa rahe hain na. Baad mein dekhna aap log (Sir is coming. See the episode later)."
Divorce speculation
Ahuja and Govinda deny divorce rumors
Ahuja has been in the news lately due to rumors of her filing for divorce from Govinda. The couple, however, denied these rumors during a recent media interaction on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. They said, "If things were complicated between us than we wouldn't be this close. No one can tear us apart." New episodes of Pati Patni Aur Panga air Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30pm on Colors TV.