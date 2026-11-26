Sunjay Kapur estate row: Mediation fails, mother seeks ₹6,000 crore
What's the story
The legal dispute over the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, who was once married to Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, has taken a new turn. The row revolves around an alleged will that leaves his entire estate to his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, and Kapoor's children with Kapur had contested this will. The Supreme Court had ordered mediation between Rani and Sachdev Kapur. However, this mediation has failed, with Rani reportedly demanding ₹6,000cr for a settlement.
Legal proceedings
Timeline of events
Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have challenged the validity of the will and claimed that it is forged. Their grandmother Rani has also raised questions about its authenticity.
In April this year, the Delhi High Court had directed Sachdev Kapur to preserve Kapur's assets until a decision is reached in this matter.
The Supreme Court later referred the family dispute to mediation, but it has now been called off.
Mediation update
Mediation process has been called off
According to Bar and Bench, Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran on Thursday heard about the failed mediation and remarked, "One can never force a settlement."
The SC bench then indicated that the Delhi High Court should now take a decision regarding the pending plea seeking preservation of the family trust's assets, and in a timely manner.
Kapur, who died abruptly at the age of 53 last year, allegedly left behind an estate worth ₹30,000 crore.