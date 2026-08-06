Sunjay Kapur family's inheritance dispute: SC optimistic about mediation

Taking note of the progress in the mediation, the Supreme Court has extended the process until November 2.

This decision gives Justice Chandrachud more time to facilitate discussions among family members.

The bench observed that six mediation sessions have already taken place, with the mediator interacting with all concerned members of the Kapur family.

"We are happy to note that the mediation proceedings went on quite satisfactorily, with the parties concerned cooperating," said the court.