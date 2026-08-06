Sunjay Kapur family's inheritance dispute: SC optimistic about mediation
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has expressed optimism that the ongoing inheritance dispute in the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's family can be resolved through mediation. The court's hope comes after a positive interim report from former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who is mediating the matter. A bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala noted that discussions between the involved parties have been progressing satisfactorily.
Mediation extension
Supreme Court extends mediation process until November 2
Taking note of the progress in the mediation, the Supreme Court has extended the process until November 2.
This decision gives Justice Chandrachud more time to facilitate discussions among family members.
The bench observed that six mediation sessions have already taken place, with the mediator interacting with all concerned members of the Kapur family.
"We are happy to note that the mediation proceedings went on quite satisfactorily, with the parties concerned cooperating," said the court.
Constructive approach
'Go with an open mind and open heart'
The Supreme Court reiterated its earlier advice to both sides, urging them to approach the mediation process constructively.
"Go with an open mind and open heart rather than getting into a long-drawn litigation that will go on for years and years," said the bench.
Justice Pardiwala added that while the court would allow parties to pursue legal remedies if mediation fails, it hopes such a situation won't arise.
Expense allocation
Mediation expenses to be paid by RK Family Trust
The bench also settled the issue of mediation expenses, directing that the mediator's fees be paid by the RK Family Trust.
It clarified there should be no further debate on this matter.
The mediation was ordered by the Supreme Court on May 7, when it observed that the family dispute could lead to prolonged litigation.
Kapur is Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, and they have two children together: daughter Samaira (b. 2005) and son Kiaan (b. 2010/2011).
Dispute details
Meanwhile, know more about the ongoing family feud
The inheritance dispute involves assets worth around ₹30,000 crore between Kapur's 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur, and his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.
The legal battle revolves around claims over the family's wealth and interests linked to the RK Family Trust after the industrialist's death.
Rani has alleged that the trust was created using forged documents and has sought directions to restrain Sachdev Kapur and others from acting on behalf of the trust while it remains pending.