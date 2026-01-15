Sunjay Kapur-Karisma Kapoor's children seek criminal action against Priya

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor 's children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur, have sought criminal action against Priya Sachdev Kapur, their father's third wife, reported NDTV. The siblings have accused Sachdev Kapur of forging a will that excludes them from their inheritance. They want Sections 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita invoked against her. If found guilty, Sachdev Kapur could face life imprisonment.

Legal proceedings Kapur siblings challenge will's authenticity, demand digital trail investigation They claim their father and Sachdev Kapur were not in Gurugram on the day the will was allegedly signed (March 21, 2025). Instead, they were in Delhi. They argued that the statements of attesting witnesses, Dinesh Kumar Aggarwal and Nitin Sharma, do not confirm that it was executed in Gurugram. They have also sought seizure of cellphones belonging to Sachdev Kapur, Kapur, Aggarwal, and Sharma for further investigation into the alleged forgery and creation of a "fake" digital trail.

Digital discrepancies Kapur siblings highlight lapses in digital trail and execution The Kapur siblings have pointed out lapses in the "digital trail" of the will. They pointed out that Kapur had no digital footprint in it and questioned who drafted the will on February 10, 2025. They also found inconsistencies with the modification made to the will on March 17, as Kapur and Kiaan were reportedly on a trip to Goa then.

