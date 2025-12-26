Sunny-Bobby to host special screening of Dharmendra's last film, 'Ikkis'

Veteran actor Dharmendra will be seen on the big screen for the last time in January 2026. His final film, Ikkis, releases on January 1, 2026. Ahead of it, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol have planned a special screening of the movie in Mumbai to celebrate their father's legacy. The screening will take place at PVR ICON Andheri on December 29.

Film details 'Ikkis' is a tribute to Dharmendra's legacy Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The war biopic also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia in pivotal roles. The special screening will be the Deol brothers' first public address since their father's death on November 24.

Legacy Dharmendra's role in 'Ikkis' and family support Dharmendra's role in Ikkis is particularly significant as it marks his final appearance on the big screen. He plays Nanda's character's father, but their storylines run on different timelines, resulting in limited shared screen time. The Deol family has been actively promoting the film, urging fans to watch it in theaters.