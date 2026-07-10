'Ikka' review: Sunny Deol leads watchable thriller
What's the story
Sunny Deol has once again donned the black coat, this time for Siddharth P. Malhotra's Ikka. The legal thriller, released on Netflix on Friday, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Shishir Sharma. Stacked with an experienced, easily watchable ensemble, the film teems with juicy twists, but its underdeveloped characters and excessive melodrama hamper the pace.
Plot
Rivals face each other in 'Ikka'
In his OTT debut, Deol plays Arjun Mehra, a renowned lawyer who never compromises with his principles. However, his morals are tested when he is forced to defend Shauryamann Gaur (Khanna), a rich politician's son, accused in an attempted murder case. Arjun and Shauryamann are old rivals, but the two need each other now more than ever.
#1
You work with Arjun as the case advances
In films like these, you already know the outcome, but they're still worth watching for the performances and the unexpected narrative turns. Ikka has several surprises up its sleeve, which are slowly unveiled as the film progresses. Just when you think you have seen it all, Malhotra reveals another twist, making you sit up straight and pay attention.
#2
Mirza, Deol infuse life into emotional scenes
Mirza plays Avantika, Arjun's wife. The actor shares excellent camaraderie with Deol, and they get some of the movie's strongest, most grounded scenes. Ikka has a familiar, dated storyline, but you can't take your eyes off the artists. Deol is at incredible ease in the courtroom, while Khanna, yet again, carves space for himself despite the limitations of the role.
#3
Shome gets an author-backed role
Shome essays Madhura Banerjee, the public prosecutor pitted against Arjun. She's determined to bring justice to Soma (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor), the woman Shauryamann allegedly tried to kill. The character is properly fleshed out, and we also witness her personal struggles. She cooks, runs her home, and raises her daughter, all while her husband berates her salary. With Soma's case, Madhura has everything at stake.
#4
Where does 'Ikka' fail?
Despite the promising cast, Ikka often stumbles because it's too theatrical and melodramatic in its approach. At two hours and 20 minutes, it's too long for a thriller, and sometimes struggles to hold your attention. Unnecessary sub-plots take precedence over the central story, and Ikka religiously follows Bollywood's flawed playbook for legal thrillers. The court proceedings are needlessly dramatic, and the dialogues sound clunky.
#5
Khanna's character is underwritten
While Khanna brings the rage required to play a man drunk on power, Malhotra doesn't spend enough time with his character. Shauryamann's backstory is revealed through a few dialogues, and lacks bite. Compare this to Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar or Drishyam 2, and it's clear why they created a bigger, more memorable impact. Here, he's a stereotypical villain with no distinctive traits.
Verdict
A bit overlong, but watchable; 3/5 stars
In true Bollywood fashion, twists keep coming until the last minute, and the drama is more interested in shock value than realism. The court and prison setting, especially, lacks authenticity; everything seems too polished. Despite these setbacks, Ikka can be watched for its performances, especially Deol's, and its interesting twists. 3/5 stars.