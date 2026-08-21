Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi planning 'Ghatak 2'?
What's the story
Actor Sunny Deol and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi are reuniting for a high-octane action film, reported Bollywood Hungama. This will be their fifth collaboration after Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Ghatak (1996), and the recently released Batwara 1947. The project is likely to go on floors next year.
Project details
Project likely to be 'Ghatak' sequel
While specific details about the upcoming project are still under wraps, sources suggest it could be a sequel to the 1996 vigilante action film Ghatak.
The film is one of Deol and Santoshi's most iconic collaborations.
A source told the outlet, "The first narration has already been done, and Santoshi will soon resume work on the final draft."
An official announcement is expected in three months, with production likely starting by mid-2027.
Career updates
Take a look at Deol's upcoming films
Deol has a busy schedule ahead. He will be seen as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, releasing on Diwali 2026.
He recently completed filming for Excel Entertainment's Antony, an action thriller co-starring Jyotika and Vijay Varma.
The actor is also reportedly in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for Jaat 2, though it is still being written.
Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 has been praised for its message of humanity and solidarity amid the backdrop of Partition.