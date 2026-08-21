Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi planning 'Ghatak 2'?

While specific details about the upcoming project are still under wraps, sources suggest it could be a sequel to the 1996 vigilante action film Ghatak.

The film is one of Deol and Santoshi's most iconic collaborations.

A source told the outlet, "The first narration has already been done, and Santoshi will soon resume work on the final draft."

An official announcement is expected in three months, with production likely starting by mid-2027.