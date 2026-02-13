Sunny Deol credits comeback to fans' love, late father's blessings
Entertainment
Sunny Deol is riding high after Border 2's big box office run. At a press event, he thanked his fans for their support and shared that his comeback is thanks to both their love and the blessings of his late father, Dharmendra.
He said the love from his audience has been a constant in his life and has helped him make a comeback.
'Border 2' box office collection and cast
Released on January 23, Border 2 dives into the 1971 India-Pakistan War with Deol playing a military officer.
The film's already smashed it at the box office, pulling in over ₹309 crore in just 17 days.
With Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa joining the cast, this sequel to the classic '97 film is definitely making waves for a new generation.