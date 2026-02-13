Sunny Deol credits comeback to fans' love, late father's blessings Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Sunny Deol is riding high after Border 2's big box office run. At a press event, he thanked his fans for their support and shared that his comeback is thanks to both their love and the blessings of his late father, Dharmendra.

He said the love from his audience has been a constant in his life and has helped him make a comeback.