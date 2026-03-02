Sunny Deol, Jyotika begin shooting for next

Why you should be excited for this

This project is a big deal for both leads—Deol's recent hit "Border 2" had a record-shattering opening weekend, while Jyotika has been making waves with roles in Netflix's "Dabba Cartel" and the film "Shaitaan."

The upcoming feature promises high-energy action mixed with a solid story, plus it marks a major step up for director Ganesh after assisting on Salman Khan's "Sikandar."

If you're into pan-Indian thrillers or want to see these stars in a fresh pairing, this one's worth keeping an eye on.