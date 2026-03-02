Sunny Deol, Jyotika begin shooting for next
Sunny Deol and Jyotika have kicked off shooting for their new yet-to-be-titled action thriller.
Directed by first-timer Balaji Ganesh and backed by Excel Entertainment, the film brings together Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and A.R. Murugadoss for the first time.
Filming began on February 27, and Deol has reportedly allotted his dates to complete the shoot in the summer of 2026.
Why you should be excited for this
This project is a big deal for both leads—Deol's recent hit "Border 2" had a record-shattering opening weekend, while Jyotika has been making waves with roles in Netflix's "Dabba Cartel" and the film "Shaitaan."
The upcoming feature promises high-energy action mixed with a solid story, plus it marks a major step up for director Ganesh after assisting on Salman Khan's "Sikandar."
If you're into pan-Indian thrillers or want to see these stars in a fresh pairing, this one's worth keeping an eye on.