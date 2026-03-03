Sunny Deol, Jyotika team up for AR Murugadoss's untitled action thriller

Film aims for early 2027 release

This movie follows the huge success of Border 2, which saw Deol back in the spotlight after raking in over ₹250 crore worldwide on opening weekend.

Filming began on February 27, 2026, and the team is aiming for a quick turnaround to hit theaters in early 2027.

With stars from different industries and Deol's packed schedule—including Gabru, Lahore 1947, and Ramayana Part 1—this film is set to grab attention across India.