Sunny Deol, Jyotika team up for AR Murugadoss's untitled action thriller
Entertainment
Sunny Deol has started shooting an untitled action thriller in Mumbai, teaming up with Jyotika and first-time director Balaji Ganesh.
The film brings together big names—Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, plus AR Murugadoss as producer—marking Excel's first project with Deol.
Film aims for early 2027 release
This movie follows the huge success of Border 2, which saw Deol back in the spotlight after raking in over ₹250 crore worldwide on opening weekend.
Filming began on February 27, 2026, and the team is aiming for a quick turnaround to hit theaters in early 2027.
With stars from different industries and Deol's packed schedule—including Gabru, Lahore 1947, and Ramayana Part 1—this film is set to grab attention across India.