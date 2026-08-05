'Batwara 1947': Sunny Deol reveals film left mother 'in tears'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol recently revealed that his family had a strong emotional reaction to his upcoming film Batwara 1947. Speaking to Variety India, he said that his mother, Prakash Kaur, was in tears after watching the movie. "They have seen the film. They all loved it, because it is a very emotional film," he said. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.
Family reaction
'The film is about family and humanity'
Deol added, "She was in tears. Everybody was in tears, because the film is about family and humanity."
"It is about the pain and agony a person goes through, and still wants to survive and fight for one another."
"The end shows the victory of humanity. That is the beauty of the film."
His co-star Preity Zinta also echoed this sentiment, saying it explores how different family members react to crises differently.
Film's theme
'Sometimes what you believe in can be...'
Zinta elaborated on the film's themes, saying, "It is about how different people in the family react to the same situation."
"The younger blood thinks differently, as they think they can change the world."
"The mother just wants to bring the family together, and the father is the protector."
"But he also stands up for what he believes in. Sometimes what you believe in can be completely contrasting to what is good for you."
Political stance
Recently, Deol spoke about India and Pakistan's shared history
At a recent press conference for Batwara 1947 in Patna, Deol was asked about his views on Pakistan.
He avoided any political commentary and instead spoke about the shared history of India and Pakistan before partition.
Quoting Dharmendra's famous statement, he said, "Hum feel ki baatein nahi karte because pura mulk ek hi tha."
"Jaise papa ne kaha ki yeh meri maa hai aur woh meri mausi hai."
It is set to release on August 14.