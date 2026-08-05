'Batwara 1947': Sunny Deol reveals film left mother 'in tears'

Deol added, "She was in tears. Everybody was in tears, because the film is about family and humanity."

"It is about the pain and agony a person goes through, and still wants to survive and fight for one another."

"The end shows the victory of humanity. That is the beauty of the film."

His co-star Preity Zinta also echoed this sentiment, saying it explores how different family members react to crises differently.