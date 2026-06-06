'Batwara': Sunny Deol, son Karan to feature in special promo

Final decision

Special promo might be released on Father's Day

The source further revealed, "Father's Day will be celebrated on June 21." "Hence, the team of Batwara felt that it would be an apt day to bring the father-son asset out." "A final call will be taken in the coming week...but as of now...the Father's Day asset plan is on." While the movie was earlier rumored to be titled Batwara 1947, BH reported that it has now been changed to simply Batwara. The film will release on August 13.