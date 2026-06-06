'Batwara': Sunny Deol, son Karan to feature in special promo
What's the story
The team of the upcoming film Batwara (earlier titled Lahore 1947) is gearing up for a grand release. According to Bollywood Hungama, the first teaser is set to be released on June 15. In addition to this, a special promo featuring Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol will also be unveiled this month on Father's Day.
Promo details
Makers want to highlight the father-son duo's bond
A source told the outlet, "Batwara stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal, and it also features Sunny's son, Karan Deol." "This is the first time that the father and son will share screen space, and they have an interesting dynamic in the film." "The makers wanted to present the same to the audience. Hence, a special promo is being designed to highlight their bond."
Final decision
Special promo might be released on Father's Day
The source further revealed, "Father's Day will be celebrated on June 21." "Hence, the team of Batwara felt that it would be an apt day to bring the father-son asset out." "A final call will be taken in the coming week...but as of now...the Father's Day asset plan is on." While the movie was earlier rumored to be titled Batwara 1947, BH reported that it has now been changed to simply Batwara. The film will release on August 13.
Film adaptation
Film is based on a famous play
Batwara is based on the famous play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai, reportedly written by Syed Asghar Wajahat in the 1980s. The story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore during the Partition era and is allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family. The film also stars Aamir Khan in a supporting role.