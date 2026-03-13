Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to hit Netflix on March 20

The war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol , will soon be available for streaming. The film, which hit theaters on January 23 and drew attention for its large-scale war sequences and emotional storytelling, will premiere on Netflix on March 20. Anurag Singh directed the war drama.

Film details 'Border 2' and its star-studded cast Border 2 features a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Deol. The film is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and tells a larger story around the military conflict. Unlike its predecessor, Border (1997), which primarily focused on the Battle of Longewala, this sequel covers multiple fronts of the war.

Plot highlights Plot of 'Border 2' The plot of Border 2 revolves around India's Army, Navy, and Air Force's response after Pakistan launches an offensive under Operation Chengiz Khan. Deol plays Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, leading an army battalion during this intense conflict. The film also follows other officers fighting on different fronts, such as Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Dosanjh as Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who defended Srinagar Air Base during the war.

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