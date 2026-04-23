Sunny Deol's 'Gabru' might release in late June
What's the story
Sunny Deol's much-anticipated family drama, Gabru, has been pushed from its May 8 release date. The decision was made after the Bollywood release calendar was reshuffled due to the mammoth success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is now expected to hit theaters in late June or early July for a more favorable release window, reported Mid-Day.
Postponement
Deol keen on releasing the movie soon
A source told the outlet, "Earlier, the makers were eyeing May 8 as a release window. While rumors indicate that the film was postponed to accommodate the reshoot of certain action sequences, it's not true." "It purely stemmed from the fact that many releases, including Bhooth Bangla and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, were getting reshuffled due to Dhurandhar: The Revenge." "The actor wants the film to release soon because he loves his role."
Film synopsis
What is 'Gabru' all about?
Gabru, earlier titled Safar, is a family drama that stars Simran Bagga alongside Deol. The film is directed by Shashank Udapurkar and tells the story of a middle-aged man who discovers that true happiness comes from serving humanity. Salman Khan will also appear in a cameo role.
Next projects
Deol's next big projects: 'Lahore 1947' and 'Ramayana'
Deol has a packed lineup ahead. His partition drama Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, will release on August 13, 2026. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal. Deol is also a part of Ramayana: Part One, releasing on Diwali 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it co-stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.