Sunny Deol's 'Gabru' might release in late June

Sunny Deol 's much-anticipated family drama, Gabru, has been pushed from its May 8 release date. The decision was made after the Bollywood release calendar was reshuffled due to the mammoth success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is now expected to hit theaters in late June or early July for a more favorable release window, reported Mid-Day.

Postponement Deol keen on releasing the movie soon A source told the outlet, "Earlier, the makers were eyeing May 8 as a release window. While rumors indicate that the film was postponed to accommodate the reshoot of certain action sequences, it's not true." "It purely stemmed from the fact that many releases, including Bhooth Bangla and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, were getting reshuffled due to Dhurandhar: The Revenge." "The actor wants the film to release soon because he loves his role."

Film synopsis What is 'Gabru' all about? Gabru, earlier titled Safar, is a family drama that stars Simran Bagga alongside Deol. The film is directed by Shashank Udapurkar and tells the story of a middle-aged man who discovers that true happiness comes from serving humanity. Salman Khan will also appear in a cameo role.

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