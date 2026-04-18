Sunny Deol's 'Gabru' delayed; won't release on May 8: Report

Sunny Deol 's upcoming film Gabru has been postponed from its May 8 release date, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the outlet, "The makers plan to lock the new release date in a few days, after which they'll make an official announcement." This delay comes after a previous postponement from its original March 13 release date, when it was likely pushed due to Ramadan and competition with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Star cameo Salman Khan also a part of 'Gabru' Gabru, directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana, features an extended cameo by Salman Khan. The actor reportedly shot for his part over a year ago. A source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "There was a requirement of a star, and the makers knew that Salman Khan fit the bill completely." "Salman was approached, and he loved the part and its contribution to the film."

Film details Action-drama with emotional core Gabru is an action-drama with a strong emotional core. The film revolves around Deol's character and a child artist, both of whom are going through personal struggles. Their emotional connection forms the crux of the story, emphasizing themes of resilience and human connection. The film is expected to showcase Deol in a powerful and layered role, blending action with strong emotions.

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