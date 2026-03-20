Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's 'Border 2' now streaming on Netflix

Netflix unveiled a creative promotional clip featuring Deol, Shetty, and Dhawan to announce the film's premiere. The soulful track Ghar Kab Aaoge played softly in the background of the video, evoking nostalgia and emotion. The caption said, "Sandesa mil gaya? Waapis aane ka samay aa gaya hai. Border 2 is out now, on Netflix."

Film details

Everything to know about 'Border 2'

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta, and Krishan Kumar. It also stars Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, and Sonam Bajwa in significant roles. Like its predecessor, Border (1997), the film is inspired by the Indo-Pak War of 1971. This time, the story is narrated through three distinct viewpoints: the experiences of an Indian Army officer, a Navy commander, and an Air Force officer.