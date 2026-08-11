Sunny Leone's horror-comedy 'Chudail' wraps up shoot
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has reportedly completed filming for her upcoming horror-comedy, tentatively titled Chudail. The film, directed by TLV Prasad, is set in North India and extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh, and features Leone as a spirit haunting the streets of Bulandshahr. The movie also stars Mandana Karimi and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.
Character details
'Her character isn't an all-black witch'
A source told Mid-Day, "Set in North India, Chudail sees Sunny as a spirit haunting the streets of Bulandshahr and luring men."
"But her character isn't an all-black witch. As the story progresses, it's revealed that she faced grave injustice in her lifetime, and that sparked her need for vengeance in the afterlife."
"Extensive VFX has been used in the movie to showcase Sunny's transformation from a beautiful woman to a spirit with glowing eyes and reversed feet."
Producer's insight
It will be a pan-India release
Producer Mahindra Dhariwal shared that Chudail will be a pan-India release, shot in Hindi and dubbed in other languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.
He said, "We shot the film in a haveli in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh."
"Sunny's Ragini MMS 2 (2014), where she played a possessed woman, was a big hit, and now she is returning as a chudail (witch) in the horror-comedy."
"It's also a musical. We are planning a theatrical release in September-end."