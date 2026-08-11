Sunny Leone's horror-comedy 'Chudail' wraps up shoot

Producer Mahindra Dhariwal shared that Chudail will be a pan-India release, shot in Hindi and dubbed in other languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

He said, "We shot the film in a haveli in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh."

"Sunny's Ragini MMS 2 (2014), where she played a possessed woman, was a big hit, and now she is returning as a chudail (witch) in the horror-comedy."

"It's also a musical. We are planning a theatrical release in September-end."