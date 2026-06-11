CID issues notice to Sunny Leone

Investment fraud case: Karnataka CID issues notice to Sunny Leone

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:48 am Jun 11, 202611:48 am

What's the story

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a notice to actor Sunny Leone as part of its investigation into an alleged ₹2,400 crore investment fraud case involving Shivam Associates. The notice seeks information about payments made to Leone for her appearance in a film produced by Shivanand Neelannavar, the key accused in the case. However, authorities have clarified that this does not imply any wrongdoing on Leone's part.