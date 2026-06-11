Investment fraud case: Karnataka CID issues notice to Sunny Leone
What's the story
The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a notice to actor Sunny Leone as part of its investigation into an alleged ₹2,400 crore investment fraud case involving Shivam Associates. The notice seeks information about payments made to Leone for her appearance in a film produced by Shivanand Neelannavar, the key accused in the case. However, authorities have clarified that this does not imply any wrongdoing on Leone's part.
Case background
Leone was reportedly paid ₹1 crore for performance
Leone was reportedly paid around ₹1 crore for her performance in the song Dingara Billi Naanu from the 2023 Kannada film Champion, produced by Neelannavar. The CID is investigating the financial transactions related to Shivam Associates and its promoter, Neelannavar, who allegedly raised funds from investors through unauthorized deposit and investment schemes.
Investigation progress
Neelannavar was arrested by the CID last month
Neelannavar was arrested by the CID last month. CID officials revealed that the accused allegedly managed nearly 30 bank accounts, including one account whose transaction history reportedly runs into more than 36,000 pages. The authorities also added that the investigators have identified assets worth ₹390 crore in various forms, but ₹660 crore is yet to be traced.