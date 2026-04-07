Suno battles Universal and Sony over AI music sharing

Suno AI downloads raise concerns

Suno lets users download AI-generated songs, which has sparked concerns about copying real artists' work.

Some artist reps even signed an open letter called "Say No to Suno," calling out the platform for using creative works without permission.

Warner Records has since settled its lawsuit with Suno and now allows certain artist identities on the app.

Meanwhile, Universal struck a separate deal with another AI tool, Udio, but that one blocks users from downloading tracks, showing just how tricky these new music tech rules can get.