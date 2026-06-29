Suno launches Spark to support independent musicians requiring remix rights
Suno, an artificial intelligence music platform, just launched Spark, a program offering grants, mentorships, and marketing support to independent musicians.
While it sounds like a boost for unsigned artists, the catch is in the fine print: to join, artists have to let Suno remix their songs and give the company broad rights to make new versions.
Artists raise concerns about Spark terms
Many artists are not happy about Spark's rules. They would have to waive their right to a trial and to participate in a class action and agree not to speak badly about Suno or its products.
If they do not follow these terms, they could be dropped from the program.
Spark is meant to help creators reach new audiences, but concerns remain, especially since a group of indie artists is already suing over similar issues.