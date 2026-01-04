'Phone hasn't stopped ringing': 'Haq' director on 'overwhelming' OTT response
What's the story
Director Suparn S Varma has expressed his delight over the positive audience reaction to his film Haq after its recent OTT premiere on Netflix. The film, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, began streaming on Netflix on January 2, 2026. It was released theatrically in November 2025. Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, Haq explores themes of justice, dignity, and personal rights.
Director's statement
Varma's reaction to 'Haq's OTT success
Varma told Bollywood Hungama, "Now that Haq is streaming on Netflix, I woke up to messages and DMs from people who watched it right at the midnight drop. Since then, my phone hasn't stopped ringing." He continued, "With Netflix, the film has reached audiences across the world and the response has been truly overwhelming. People have been incredibly effusive in their appreciation not just for the film but also for the writing and performances by Emraan and Yami."
Film's narrative
'Haq' plot and performances
Haq follows the story of Shazia (Gautam Dhar), whose life is turned upside down when her husband Abbas Khan (Hashmi) marries a second wife and ends their marriage through triple talaq. The film then focuses on Shazia's fight to reclaim her dignity and rights. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal roles.
Film's journey
'Haq' box office performance and Gautam Dhar's social media post
Despite receiving mostly positive reviews from critics, Haq struggled to make a significant impact at the box office. The film was made on a budget of ₹40 crore and earned nearly ₹30 crore worldwide. Earlier, Gautam Dhar had also spoken about Haq's positive reviews and wrote on social media, "The power of 'word of mouth.' No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience."