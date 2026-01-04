'Phone hasn't stopped ringing': 'Haq' director on 'overwhelming' OTT response

Director Suparn S Varma has expressed his delight over the positive audience reaction to his film Haq after its recent OTT premiere on Netflix . The film, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi , began streaming on Netflix on January 2, 2026. It was released theatrically in November 2025. Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case , Haq explores themes of justice, dignity, and personal rights.

Director's statement Varma's reaction to 'Haq's OTT success Varma told Bollywood Hungama, "Now that Haq is streaming on Netflix, I woke up to messages and DMs from people who watched it right at the midnight drop. Since then, my phone hasn't stopped ringing." He continued, "With Netflix, the film has reached audiences across the world and the response has been truly overwhelming. People have been incredibly effusive in their appreciation not just for the film but also for the writing and performances by Emraan and Yami."

Film's narrative 'Haq' plot and performances Haq follows the story of Shazia (Gautam Dhar), whose life is turned upside down when her husband Abbas Khan (Hashmi) marries a second wife and ends their marriage through triple talaq. The film then focuses on Shazia's fight to reclaim her dignity and rights. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal roles.