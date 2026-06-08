'Super Mario Galaxy' hits $1 billion worldwide after 10 weeks
Entertainment
The Super Mario Galaxy movie just hit $1 billion worldwide after 10 weeks in theaters.
Unlike the last Mario film, which raced to that number in under a month, this one took a bit longer, thanks to mixed reviews, a brief leak online, and some tough competition at the box office.
Mario film series totals $2.3 billion
With Galaxy's big win, the Mario movies have now made $2.3 billion total, landing them among the top animated franchises ever, right between Kung Fu Panda and Madagascar. This is also the second-highest-grossing video game movie so far.
If you're waiting for a physical copy, it drops June 16.
And yes, the next movie is expected to arrive in 2028 or later!