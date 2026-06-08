'Super Mario Galaxy' hits $1 billion worldwide after 10 weeks

Mario film series totals $2.3 billion

With Galaxy's big win, the Mario movies have now made $2.3 billion total, landing them among the top animated franchises ever, right between Kung Fu Panda and Madagascar. This is also the second-highest-grossing video game movie so far.

If you're waiting for a physical copy, it drops June 16.

And yes, the next movie is expected to arrive in 2028 or later!