First look: See Jason Momoa as Lobo in 'Supergirl'

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the second movie in Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe, following Superman . The movie stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, with Craig Gillespie directing. It also features Matthias Schoenaerts as antagonist Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle. The screenplay was written by Ana Nogueira based on a series of DC comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Actor's enthusiasm

Momoa's long-standing desire to play Lobo

Momoa's casting as Lobo was announced in December 2024. The Aquaman actor had expressed his excitement for the role in a 2023 interview with Fandango, saying, "I collect comics...but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.'" He added that if offered the chance to audition for or play the character, he would be all in. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to release on June 26.