First look: See Jason Momoa as Lobo in 'Supergirl'
What's the story
James Gunn has unveiled a first look at Jason Momoa as the antihero Lobo in his upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The reveal was made through an Instagram video on Friday, where Momoa is seen exiting his trailer with fangs before heading to the set. The clip then transitions to an official image of him as Lobo from the superhero movie.
Twitter Post
See the first look here
Finally. pic.twitter.com/BD1tmIPGdo— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2026
Film details
'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' is part of DC Universe reboot
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the second movie in Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe, following Superman. The movie stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, with Craig Gillespie directing. It also features Matthias Schoenaerts as antagonist Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle. The screenplay was written by Ana Nogueira based on a series of DC comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.
Actor's enthusiasm
Momoa's long-standing desire to play Lobo
Momoa's casting as Lobo was announced in December 2024. The Aquaman actor had expressed his excitement for the role in a 2023 interview with Fandango, saying, "I collect comics...but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.'" He added that if offered the chance to audition for or play the character, he would be all in. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to release on June 26.