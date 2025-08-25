Next Article
'Superman: Legacy' streaming on Prime Video, BookMyShow: How to watch
Missed 'Superman' in theaters? Good news—James Gunn's reboot, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, is finally available to stream at home in India from August 26, 2025.
After a strong run in the US, fans here can now catch all the superhero action without leaving the couch.
OTT rental prices and language options
You can rent 'Superman' on Prime Video or BookMyShow Stream for ₹499 (watch anytime within 30 days, finish within 48 hours after you start), or buy it for ₹799 to keep forever.
The movie is dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
This reboot features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.