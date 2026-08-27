It's a wrap! 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' completes filming
What's the story
James Gunn, the writer-director of Superman: Man of Tomorrow, has announced that principal photography for the film has been completed. He took to Threads to share this news and expressed his gratitude toward the cast and crew. The sequel to 2025's Superman will see David Corenswet reprise his lead role as Superman.
Director's message
'Truly a joyful experience': Gunn
Gunn wrote, "That's a wrap on principal photography for 'Man of Tomorrow.'"
"Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew."
He also shared two photos from the set: one of Nicholas Hoult jumping into a lake after the last shot and another of his team around video village during the shoot.
Film insights
Plot and cast of 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
In Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman will team up with his enemy Lex Luthor (Hoult) to take down an even greater threat: the super-intelligent villain Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).
The film will also see the return of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.
New faces include Aaron Pierre, who will play John Stewart.
Release date
Release date and updates on production
The film will release on July 9, 2027.
Meanwhile, Gunn has been keeping fans updated with the filming process on social media.
He first hinted at the start of production on Instagram on April 20 by posting a photo of a "Luther, A" badge, a chessboard, and a bag of Ruffles chips.
Later, on June 1, he unveiled a sneak peek of Luther's war suit.
"Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow," he wrote.