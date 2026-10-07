Supreme Court allows Yadav sale for 'Ata pata laapata' dues
Entertainment
Actor Rajpal Yadav just got the Supreme Court's go-ahead to sell his ancestral home, so he can pay off ₹2 crore in dues tied to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata.
He's already paid ₹1.15 crore via demand draft and plans to cover the remaining ₹85 lakh with the sale.
It's a big step for him toward closing this long-running financial chapter.
Yadav used DD, sale essential
Yadav had first tried paying through RTGS, but that didn't work out, so he switched to a demand draft instead.
His legal team made it clear: selling the property is essential for meeting court orders and wrapping up a check-bounce case from the film.