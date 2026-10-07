Supreme Court allows Yadav sale for 'Ata pata laapata' dues

Actor Rajpal Yadav just got the Supreme Court's go-ahead to sell his ancestral home, so he can pay off ₹2 crore in dues tied to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata.

He's already paid ₹1.15 crore via demand draft and plans to cover the remaining ₹85 lakh with the sale.

It's a big step for him toward closing this long-running financial chapter.