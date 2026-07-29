Supreme Court clears 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' animated film after Odisha objections
The Supreme Court has given the green light to release Mahaprabhu Jagannath, an animated movie about Lord Jagannath, after Odisha's government tried to block it over concerns of public unrest.
The judges pointed out that animation is a creative outlet, especially for kids, and said artistic expression shouldn't be held back by such objections.
'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' release after Rath Yatra
The film, based on a YouTube web series, already had approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but its release was paused by the Odisha High Court after some complaints.
While petitioners wanted its certification revoked, producers worried about major financial losses.
In the end, the Supreme Court stood up for creative freedom and warned against setting a precedent that stifles art.
The movie will now hit screens after July 28, once Rath Yatra festivities wrap up.