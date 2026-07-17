SC clears animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath's release
What's the story
The Supreme Court has given the green light for the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The film's release was previously halted by the Odisha High Court due to concerns over its portrayal of Lord Jagannath and potential impact on devotees' sentiments. The film will now be released on or after July 28, following the conclusion of Rath Yatra.
Legal proceedings
Producer argues film should be allowed to release on Friday
The producer of the film, Ele Animations Private Limited, had filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Odisha High Court's Wednesday, July 15 order that stayed its screenings.
Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing the producer, argued before a two-judge bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan that they should be allowed to release the film as originally scheduled on Friday itself.
Public Interest Litigation
PIL filed in Odisha HC over film
The Odisha High Court's stay order came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed seeking directions to restrain the filmmakers from releasing Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Odisha.
The PIL claimed that Ele Animations had released a teaser for the film on YouTube on June 6, announcing its release on July 10.
However, several people, including the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, raised concerns over its title and content.
Defense
Filmmakers defended content of 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'
The filmmakers defended the content of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, arguing that it contained a disclaimer stating it was a work of fiction with no connection to reality.
They further argued that there was no intention to hurt devotees' sentiments and cited their fundamental right to speech and expression under Article 19.
Court's observation
'The moment it is expressed in the form of...'
The Odisha High Court observed that thoughts, ideas, and realities can be expressed through various forms such as print media, newspapers, articles, audio platforms, and films.
"The moment it is expressed in the form of a movie, it has to be judged on the basis of an overall impact on the public."
"Though they are primarily aiming for amusement, at times they create a massive impact in the minds of the viewers and/or the public."