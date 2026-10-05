Check-bounce case: SC raps Rajpal Yadav for not depositing ₹5cr
What's the story
Actor Rajpal Yadav is in legal trouble after failing to comply with a Supreme Court order to deposit ₹5 crore in a multiple check bounce case. The court had directed him to deposit the amount, but his counsel informed on Monday that only a demand draft of ₹50 lakh has been placed before the court. This is part of a larger ₹9 crore debt case against Yadav dating back to 2010.
Court proceedings
'This arrogance needs to be put in its right place'
During the court proceedings on October 5, CJI Surya Kant expressed skepticism over Yadav's compliance.
He said, "₹50 lakh? Is this even genuine?"
To which the complainant replied, "He is a film actor, he is acting here also..no respect for the institution."
CJI Kant further added, "Should we just give him what he deserves, a dismissal? This arrogance needs to be put in its right place.. You should know when to open your mouth.. Your place is in jail.."
Delay explanation
Court gives Yadav time till tomorrow
Yadav's counsel defended the actor by saying that banks were closed for three to four days.
However, the Supreme Court was not convinced and said, "You were given two weeks.. You are out of time..you could have filed an IA seeking an extension."
The court has now directed Yadav to make the payment by Tuesday and listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.
Case background
Legal trouble dates back to 2010
The legal trouble dates back to 2010 when Yadav took a loan of nearly ₹5 crore from a Delhi-based company for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.
The film tanked at the box office and Yadav was unable to repay the loan.
Over time, the amount reportedly swelled due to interest and other charges, reaching nearly ₹9 crore.
On September 15, the court gave Yadav time till today to submit ₹5cr, but that has now been extended till tomorrow.