Check-bounce case: SC raps Rajpal Yadav for not depositing ₹5cr 

During the court proceedings on October 5, CJI Surya Kant expressed skepticism over Yadav's compliance.

He said, "₹50 lakh? Is this even genuine?"

To which the complainant replied, "He is a film actor, he is acting here also..no respect for the institution."

CJI Kant further added, "Should we just give him what he deserves, a dismissal? This arrogance needs to be put in its right place.. You should know when to open your mouth.. Your place is in jail.."