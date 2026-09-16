'Perfect in doing drama...': SC on Rajpal's check bounce case
What's the story
The Supreme Court has given actor Rajpal Yadav a final two-week extension to pay at least ₹2cr in a check bounce case. The court, however, expressed skepticism about Yadav's intentions, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant saying the actor was "perfect in doing drama and acting in Bollywood; he's doing the same thing in Court also." Despite this, the court granted him more time after his lawyer assured compliance.
Legal update
Advocate welcomes court's decision
Advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay, who represents Yadav, welcomed the court's decision.
He told the media that the initial amount was ₹5cr but has now been reduced to ₹2cr, which is a "great relief."
He assured that they would comply with all orders and directions from the court.
Court's observation
Chief Justice questioned how anyone could trust him
The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Kant, was not confident about Yadav's past conduct in the case.
The Chief Justice questioned how anyone could trust him given his previous actions.
However, he still granted the actor two more weeks to deposit the amount and provide a surety for the remaining dues.
Case background
What is the case all about?
In 2010, Yadav borrowed around ₹5cr from Murali Productions to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped, and he couldn't repay the loan.
Over time, the unpaid amount reportedly swelled to nearly ₹9cr due to interest and other charges, leading to a check bounce case against him.
He was arrested earlier this year but was later released after industry colleagues helped him repay some of the dues.