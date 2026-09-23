Supreme Court declines McKenna West's appeal baby stays with couple
Entertainment
The US Supreme Court has decided not to hear surrogate McKenna West's emergency appeal, meaning the baby she carried will stay with the Los Angeles couple Nasheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed.
This keeps in place a California court order recognizing Gilkar and Ahmed as the baby's parents, a decision upheld by a Texas judge.
Gilkar and Ahmed sue West
West gave birth in Dallas on August 12 after ignoring a surrogacy agreement clause about abortion for a heart defect.
She argued the biological parents wouldn't give the baby needed medical care, but they say they're focused on treating their son's hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
In response to West's custody fight, Gilkar and Ahmed have also filed a lawsuit against her for at least $100,000.