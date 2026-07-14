Supreme Court dismisses petition, upholds mannat CRZ clearance for renovation
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's famous home, Mannat, is officially getting a facelift.
The Supreme Court just dismissed a petition that tried to block the renovation, saying there was no solid proof of environmental violations.
The case was brought by activist Santosh Daundkar, but both the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court found the CRZ clearance for Mannat's renovation totally valid.
Khans plan 2 new Mannat floors
With legal hurdles out of the way, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan can move forward with their plans: adding two new floors to their iconic bungalow.
Fans still flock to Mannat every year hoping for a birthday wave from Shah Rukh Khan on that balcony, so this upgrade is sure to keep the legend alive.