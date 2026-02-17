Actor Pratyusha death case: SC rules out murder

Legal proceedings

Court dismisses defense of accidental consumption

The apex court dismissed the defense of accidental consumption in the case. The court stated that abetment leading to her death by purchasing Neurontin has been established. Justice Manmohan said the offense of rape against G Siddhartha Reddy, who was allegedly in a relationship with Pratyusha, was not made out. The prosecution claimed Reddy and Pratyusha had a pact to commit suicide together, but she died while he survived.