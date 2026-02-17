Actor Pratyusha death case: SC rules out murder
The Supreme Court ruled out murder by strangulation in the 2002 death of Telugu actor Pratyusha on Tuesday. The court stated that it would be "difficult" to allege rape and strangulation as the cause of death at this late stage, as claimed by the actor's mother. A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan said there was "overwhelming ocular and medical evidence of poisoning."
The apex court dismissed the defense of accidental consumption in the case. The court stated that abetment leading to her death by purchasing Neurontin has been established. Justice Manmohan said the offense of rape against G Siddhartha Reddy, who was allegedly in a relationship with Pratyusha, was not made out. The prosecution claimed Reddy and Pratyusha had a pact to commit suicide together, but she died while he survived.
Justice Manmohan, who delivered the judgment in court, held that the "surviving partner in a ritual suicide pact is legally culpable." The court ordered Reddy to surrender within four weeks. This ruling comes after a long legal battle over Pratyusha's mysterious death.