Supreme Court gives Kapur family more time to settle inheritance
Entertainment
The Supreme Court has given the Kapur family until November 2 to try to settle their inheritance dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's massive estate.
The court is hoping the extra time will help both sides work things out peacefully instead of dragging things through a long legal fight.
Mediations address Kapur family's ₹30,000cr claims
So far, six mediation sessions have been held, led by former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.
The court called the proceedings "quite satisfactory," with both Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur (who is 80) and his third wife Priya discussing their claims to assets worth around ₹30,000 crore.
The RK Family Trust is covering the mediator's fees as per the court's direction.